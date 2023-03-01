Gilgeous-Alexander and James clash in Oklahoma City-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (29-33, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Thunder -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James, meet when Oklahoma City and Los Angeles hit the court. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 29.5 points per game.

The Thunder are 15-21 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 55.4 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.5.

The Lakers are 16-21 in conference play. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by James averaging 8.4.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Lakers 133-130 in their last meeting on Feb. 8. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points, and James led the Lakers with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 123.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 50.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdominal/health and safety protocols), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle).

