AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Philadelphia takes on Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game slide

By The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of three in a row.

The 76ers have gone 7-5 at home. Philadelphia averages 109 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 4-8 away from home. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging nine.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Orlando plays conference foe Philadelphia

  • Durant and Brooklyn visit Embiid and the 76ers

  • Houston takes on San Antonio after overtime win

  • Davis and the Lakers take on the 76ers

    • INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (foot), Georges Niang: out (foot), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

    Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (illness), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.