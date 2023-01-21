James and Los Angeles visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers (20-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland squares off against Los Angeles. Lillard ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.2 points per game and James is fifth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 15-14 in Western Conference games. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 112.6 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Lakers are 10-16 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.0.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 128-109 in their last meeting on Dec. 1. James led the Lakers with 31 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 14.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Lillard is averaging 30.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

James is shooting 51.0% and averaging 29.8 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: day to day (hip).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot).

