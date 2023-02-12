Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 19-16 in Western Conference games. Portland averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 10- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lakers have gone 13-19 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 6-4 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 121-112 on Jan. 23. James scored 37 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 31.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 124.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 116.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Matisse Thybulle: out (coach decision).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .