James leads Los Angeles into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (24-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Sacramento. He ranks seventh in the league scoring 29.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 9-15 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 7-22 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 12-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 120.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 8 the Lakers won 136-134 led by 37 points from James, while De’Aaron Fox scored 34 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonnie Walker IV is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 14.6 points. James is averaging 26.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fox is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 127.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .