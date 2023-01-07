Los Angeles plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (18-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-17, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Lakers are 0-7 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference scoring 56.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 17.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 134-120 in the last meeting on Dec. 22. Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 26 points, and LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

ADVERTISEMENT

James is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (leg).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), Troy Brown Jr.: out (quad), Damian Jones: out (toe), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .