Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The Lakers won 136-134. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The Lakers won 136-134. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,965.

Difference: 422 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 37 points on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-134 win over Sacramento.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.1 points per game.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.1 points per game, with 423 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 15 games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. That makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 9 at home against Milwaukee.

Next Lakers game: James was ruled out of Monday’s game at Denver. The next possible game for James is Thursday at home against Dallas.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports