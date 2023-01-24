Wisconsin hires Matt Mitchell to coach OLBs, special teams

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell’s staff.

Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led the Lakers to NCAA Division II semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2015. Grand Valley State went 12-1 this past season with a 24-21 quarterfinal loss to Ferris State.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the staff at the University of Wisconsin,” Mitchell said in a statement released by the school Monday. “Coach Fickell has a proven track record of success and has assembled a championship level staff. That, in combination with the tradition and enhancements being made at Wisconsin, has me excited for the future of this program.”

Mitchell had announced Jan. 15 that he was stepping down from his role at Grand Valley State to pursue other coaching opportunities. Grand Valley State has since promoted offensive line/tight end coach/run game coordinator Scott Wooster to head coach.

Mitchell was an assistant coach at Grand Valley State during the Lakers’ 2005 and 2006 national championship seasons. He was an assistant at Grand Valley State from 2004-09 and had stints as linebackers coach and defensive backs coach.

Mitchell and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel were teammates at Cornell College (Iowa) and worked together as assistant coaches at Wartburg College (Iowa) from 1998-2001.

