2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
U.S. News

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

FILE - News media vans are parked outside St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - News media vans are parked outside St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Officials transport new blankets into St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, hosting newly arrived migrants in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Officials transport new blankets into St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, hosting newly arrived migrants in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, for the second time in less than three weeks. The group of asylum seekers from Brownsville, Texas, were hosted and processed at the church, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second time in less than three weeks.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not formally notified but became aware on Friday of the bus dispatched from Brownsville, Texas, to L.A. Union Station, Bass spokesperson Zach Seidl said in a statement.

“The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so,” he said.

Other news
FILE - People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Police released video footage Wednesday, June 28, of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at the mall. The edited five-and-a-half-minute video details the final moments of Mauricio Garcia, 33, after he unleashed a rain of bullets from an AR-15-style rifle. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Police release video of officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and ending a mass shooting at a Texas mall
Police have released video footage of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall.
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast.
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. Abbott has called state lawmakers into a second special legislative session with no talks of border security and immigration on the agenda. Abbott’s first special session ended just hours prior Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023, with no deals on border security and bitter disagreement among the chambers on how to cut property taxes and by how much. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas lawmakers begin second special session focusing on property taxes
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called state lawmakers into a second special legislative session with no talks of border security and immigration on the agenda.
FILE - A dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M., May 9, 2021. On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, some New Mexico lawmakers warned that the state’s fight with neighboring Texas over management of one of North America’s longest rivers has yet to be settled and that leaving farmland unplanted won’t be the long-term answer to ensuring Texas gets its share. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
New Mexico lawmakers question fallowing as way to reduce water use along the Rio Grande
Some New Mexico lawmakers are warning that the state’s fight with neighboring Texas over management of one of North America’s longest rivers is still brewing despite a proposed settlement and that leaving farmland unplanted won’t be a long-term answer to ensuring Texas gets its share.

The bus arrived around 12:40 p.m., and the 41 asylum-seekers on board were welcomed by a collective of faith and immigrant rights groups. Eleven children were on the bus, according to a statement by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The asylum seekers came from Cuba, Belize, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela. They received water, food, clothing and initial legal immigration assistance at St. Anthony’s Croatian Parish Center and church.

Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the group “was less stressed and less chaotic than the previous time.” He said most were picked up by family in the area and appeared to have had sandwiches and water, unlike the first time.

Los Angeles was not the final destination for six people who needed to fly to Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco and Oakland, he said.

The city received a bus carrying 42 migrants from Texas on June 14. Many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela, and they were not provided with water or food.

Bass said at the time that the city would not be swayed by “petty politicians playing with human lives.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he sent the bus to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants, extending protections to people living in the country illegally.

It was unclear if Abbott sent the latest bus. A phone message to his office was not immediately returned.

Earlier in June, the state of Florida picked up three dozen migrants in Texas and sent them by private jet to California’s capital, catching shelters and aid workers in Sacramento by surprise.