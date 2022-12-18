NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:
28-29-32-33-36
(twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
2-4-0-7
(two, four, zero, seven)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
6-6-0-4
(six, six, zero, four)
08-16-17-26-34
(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-four)
04-06-09-17-19-22-24-25-27-35-38-49-52-54-58-60-69-74-76-77
(four, six, nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3
(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000