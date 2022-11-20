OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-12-17-23-30
(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty)
09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,440,000
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000