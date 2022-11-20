Click to copy

OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

07-12-17-23-30

(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty)

Lotto America

09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,440,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000