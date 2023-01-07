PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

04-14-17-38-40

(four, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $475,000

Cash4Life

07-13-19-58-60, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

19-23-33-36-41-42

(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 2 Day

1-4, Wild: 2

(one, four; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

3-1, Wild: 2

(three, one; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-8, Wild: 2

(zero, six, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-6-2, Wild: 2

(nine, six, two; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

4-5-4-6, Wild: 2

(four, five, four, six; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-5-5, Wild: 2

(one, three, five, five; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

8-2-8-3-1, Wild: 2

(eight, two, eight, three, one; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

4-3-7-1-1, Wild: 2

(four, three, seven, one, one; Wild: two)

ADVERTISEMENT

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

Treasure Hunt

04-08-14-24-26

(four, eight, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000