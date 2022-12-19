IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
4-6-4-8
(four, six, four, eight)
7-8-3-9
(seven, eight, three, nine)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000