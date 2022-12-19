IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-4-8

(four, six, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-3-9

(seven, eight, three, nine)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000