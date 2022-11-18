NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
9-1-8, Fireball: 2
(nine, one, eight; Fireball: two)
1-7-0-5, Fireball: 2
(one, seven, zero, five; Fireball: two)
04-17-24-30-33, Xtra: 3
(four, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three; Xtra: three)
3-7-4, Fireball: 1
(three, seven, four; Fireball: one)
8-5-9-5, Fireball: 1
(eight, five, nine, five; Fireball: one)
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)