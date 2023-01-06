CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-06-10-19-22
(four, six, ten, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000