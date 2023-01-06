Click to copy

Click to copy

CO Lottery

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

04-06-10-19-22

(four, six, ten, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000