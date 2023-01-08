ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Idaho Cash

03-11-35-36-40

(three, eleven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $122,700

Lucky For Life

06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Night

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Pick 4 Day

6-4-0-2

(six, four, zero, two)

Pick 4 Night

8-2-2-3

(eight, two, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

Weekly Grand

10-14-17-25-26

(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)