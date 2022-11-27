NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 6-22
(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: six, twenty-two)
05-12-18-19-31, Lucky Ball: 4
(five, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Month: 6, Day: 20, Year: 29
(Month: six; Day: twenty; Year: twenty-nine)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
06-11-14-22-38
(six, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)