NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 6-22

(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: six, twenty-two)

Lucky For Life

05-12-18-19-31, Lucky Ball: 4

(five, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 20, Year: 29

(Month: six; Day: twenty; Year: twenty-nine)

Pick 3

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

Pick 5

06-11-14-22-38

(six, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Powerball

15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10

(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)