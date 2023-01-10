WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

Hit 5

16-18-20-28-31

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

Keno

02-05-07-12-13-14-17-18-20-26-28-30-32-36-38-39-42-62-69-73

(two, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-three)

Lotto

20-26-31-34-38-43

(twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000

Match 4

18-19-23-24

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000