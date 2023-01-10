WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
16-18-20-28-31
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
02-05-07-12-13-14-17-18-20-26-28-30-32-36-38-39-42-62-69-73
(two, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-three)
20-26-31-34-38-43
(twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000
18-19-23-24
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000