ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-24, White Balls: 14-24

(Red Balls: three, twenty-four; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

01-24-34-37-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

02-05-35-38-45, Lucky Ball: 9

(two, five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4

(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000