NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-15-34-35-41
(six, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $420,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
8-2-4, Fireball: 6
(eight, two, four; Fireball: six)
9-4-0, Fireball: 7
(nine, four, zero; Fireball: seven)
4-6-6-4, Fireball: 7
(four, six, six, four; Fireball: seven)
2-1-8-3, Fireball: 5
(two, one, eight, three; Fireball: five)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000