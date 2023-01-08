NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:
12-20-35-36-38
(twelve, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
6-2-7-4
(six, two, seven, four)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
2-4-2-8
(two, four, two, eight)
03-04-16-33-37
(three, four, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
05-09-10-14-22-24-29-33-36-37-42-46-56-61-63-67-68-69-70-78
(five, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-eight)
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000