NY Lottery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Take 5 Midday

12-20-35-36-38

(twelve, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Numbers Midday

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

Win 4 Midday

6-2-7-4

(six, two, seven, four)

Numbers Evening

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

Win 4 Evening

2-4-2-8

(two, four, two, eight)

Take 5 Evening

03-04-16-33-37

(three, four, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Pick 10

05-09-10-14-22-24-29-33-36-37-42-46-56-61-63-67-68-69-70-78

(five, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-eight)

Cash4Life

01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3

(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000