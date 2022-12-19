CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
2-9-4-1
(two, nine, four, one)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:46.84
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 46.84)
Estimated jackpot: $444,000
18-25-27-28-37
(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000