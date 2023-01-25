WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Hit 5

02-23-27-34-35

(two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Keno

06-15-23-24-29-32-33-34-40-43-44-45-46-55-62-65-66-71-75-76

(six, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six)

Match 4

03-10-12-16

(three, ten, twelve, sixteen)

Mega Millions

33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000