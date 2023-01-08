PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

09-17-28-34-35

(nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Cash4Life

01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3

(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

16-29-36-37-43-46

(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1,425,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 2 Day

8-6, Wild: 2

(eight, six; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

0-3, Wild: 2

(zero, three; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-9, Wild: 2

(zero, seven, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-4, Wild: 2

(eight, zero, four; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

8-4-2-7, Wild: 2

(eight, four, two, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-2-3, Wild: 2

(one, zero, two, three; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

1-3-1-5-6, Wild: 2

(one, three, one, five, six; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

6-3-9-4-2, Wild: 2

(six, three, nine, four, two; Wild: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

Treasure Hunt

06-11-17-19-22

(six, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000