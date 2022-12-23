NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Red Balls: 3-19, White Balls: 3-15
(Red Balls: three, nineteen; White Balls: three, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
08-16-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(eight, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Month: 9, Day: 11, Year: 41
(Month: nine; Day: eleven; Year: forty-one)
4-1-0
(four, one, zero)
01-08-23-27-30
(one, eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $102,000
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000