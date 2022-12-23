NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-19, White Balls: 3-15

(Red Balls: three, nineteen; White Balls: three, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

08-16-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(eight, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 9, Day: 11, Year: 41

(Month: nine; Day: eleven; Year: forty-one)

Pick 3

4-1-0

(four, one, zero)

Pick 5

01-08-23-27-30

(one, eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $102,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000