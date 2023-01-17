IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-02-04-13-14-16-17-21-22-24-40-46-47-48-57-58-61-72-76-80, BE: 80
(one, two, four, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty; BE: eighty)
7-1-3, SB: 9
(seven, one, three; SB: nine)
8-3-5-7, SB: 9
(eight, three, five, seven; SB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000