MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-13-19-23-24, Bonus: 16
(three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: sixteen)
01-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
6-7-3-5
(six, seven, three, five)
5-3-7-1
(five, three, seven, one)
0-0-5-8-3
(zero, zero, five, eight, three)
4-2-1-8-8
(four, two, one, eight, eight)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000