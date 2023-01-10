Click to copy

OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

09-10-11-17-28

(nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000