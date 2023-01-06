MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

01-03-11-12-33

(one, three, eleven, twelve, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Poker Lotto

AC-KH-8D-7H-6S

(AC, KH, 8D, 7H, 6S)

Midday Daily 3

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Midday Daily 4

1-0-8-7

(one, zero, eight, seven)

Daily 3

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Daily 4

3-5-4-0

(three, five, four, zero)

Fantasy 5

02-08-17-34-38

(two, eight, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-04-06-10-13-21-22-25-27-35-36-41-42-51-54-61-65-69-70-74-75-80

(three, four, six, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, eighty)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000