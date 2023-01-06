MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-03-11-12-33
(one, three, eleven, twelve, thirty-three)
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
AC-KH-8D-7H-6S
(AC, KH, 8D, 7H, 6S)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
1-0-8-7
(one, zero, eight, seven)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
3-5-4-0
(three, five, four, zero)
02-08-17-34-38
(two, eight, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-04-06-10-13-21-22-25-27-35-36-41-42-51-54-61-65-69-70-74-75-80
(three, four, six, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, eighty)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000