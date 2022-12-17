MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:
20-22-24-35-36-40
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
5-9-8
(five, nine, eight)
9-2-4-7
(nine, two, four, seven)
2-5-6-0
(two, five, six, zero)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
17-18-20-22-29
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $147,000