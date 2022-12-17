MO Lottery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

20-22-24-35-36-40

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-4-7

(nine, two, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-6-0

(two, five, six, zero)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000

Show Me Cash

17-18-20-22-29

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $147,000