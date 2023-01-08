MT Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

02-04-13-14, Bonus: 9

(two, four, thirteen, fourteen; Bonus: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $17,225

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Montana Cash

03-24-38-42-43

(three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000