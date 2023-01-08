MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-04-13-14, Bonus: 9
(two, four, thirteen, fourteen; Bonus: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $17,225
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
03-24-38-42-43
(three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000