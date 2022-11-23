Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 24-26, White Balls: 10-12

(Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six; White Balls: ten, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

08-11-13-20-28, Lucky Ball: 4

(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $284,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000