ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-13, White Balls: 3-08

(Red Balls: nine, thirteen; White Balls: three, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

04-13-17-24-34, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)