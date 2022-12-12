NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 19-20, White Balls: 20-21

(Red Balls: nineteen, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one)

Lucky For Life

04-15-28-32-45, Lucky Ball: 18

(four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 16, Year: 75

(Month: two; Day: sixteen; Year: seventy-five)

Pick 3

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Pick 5

02-12-14-25-30

(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000