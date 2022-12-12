NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Red Balls: 19-20, White Balls: 20-21
(Red Balls: nineteen, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one)
04-15-28-32-45, Lucky Ball: 18
(four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Month: 2, Day: 16, Year: 75
(Month: two; Day: sixteen; Year: seventy-five)
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
02-12-14-25-30
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000