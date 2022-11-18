IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

10-11-27-39-44

(ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Cash4Life

31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3

(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

01-06-09-10-15-17-19-21-32-36-43-46-47-50-63-64-65-67-70-78, BE: 9

(one, six, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-eight; BE: nine)

Daily Three-Midday

9-4-7, SB: 6

(nine, four, seven; SB: six)

Daily Three-Evening

5-5-3, SB: 8

(five, five, three; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

2-1-8-9, SB: 6

(two, one, eight, nine; SB: six)

Daily Four-Evening

4-8-4-8, SB: 8

(four, eight, four, eight; SB: eight)

Quick Draw Evening

01-13-14-16-18-21-37-40-44-45-46-47-49-57-64-66-71-78-79-80, BE: 40

(one, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: forty)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000