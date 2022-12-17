MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

03-15-16-25-28-32

(three, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

06-11-12-16-29

(six, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine)

Lotto Double Play

09-12-14-22-23-37

(nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Poker Lotto

QS-KS-6D-7S-9S

(QS, KS, 6D, 7S, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

Midday Daily 4

8-5-3-4

(eight, five, three, four)

Daily 3

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Daily 4

5-2-1-1

(five, two, one, one)

Fantasy 5

15-16-21-24-39

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $298,000

Keno

02-05-07-10-11-14-20-24-32-34-42-45-46-48-50-60-62-67-71-77-79-80

(two, five, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000