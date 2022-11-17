SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
01-08-14-27-31, Power-Up: 3
(one, eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Power, Up: three)
7-7-0, FB: 9
(seven, seven, zero; FB: nine)
9-9-3, FB: 9
(nine, nine, three; FB: nine)
7-1-3-1, FB: 9
(seven, one, three, one; FB: nine)
3-9-7-7, FB: 9
(three, nine, seven, seven; FB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000