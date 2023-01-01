NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 14-20, White Balls: 5-09

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty; White Balls: five, nine)

Lucky For Life

02-05-37-39-40, Lucky Ball: 14

(two, five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 3

(Month: four; Day: five; Year: three)

Pick 3

2-9-0

(two, nine, zero)

Pick 5

13-14-25-35-36

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Powerball

18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)