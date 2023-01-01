NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 14-20, White Balls: 5-09
(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty; White Balls: five, nine)
02-05-37-39-40, Lucky Ball: 14
(two, five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 3
(Month: four; Day: five; Year: three)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
13-14-25-35-36
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)