CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Daily 3 Midday

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

Daily 4

8-6-3-0

(eight, six, three, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.80

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.80)

Estimated jackpot: $113,000

Fantasy 5

03-19-26-28-32

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $545,000

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000