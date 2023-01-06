CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
8-6-3-0
(eight, six, three, zero)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.80
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.80)
Estimated jackpot: $113,000
03-19-26-28-32
(three, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $545,000
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000