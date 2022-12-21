MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-28-31-39-43-47
(three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,150,000
11-28-32-35-37
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
01-23-24-25-30-37
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven)
QD-3C-2D-8D-8H
(QD, 3C, 2D, 8D, 8H)
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
9-1-9-7
(nine, one, nine, seven)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
2-7-8-2
(two, seven, eight, two)
06-17-23-37-38
(six, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-06-09-22-26-32-33-36-37-38-39-42-52-56-57-66-68-69-72-73-77-80
(one, six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty)
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000