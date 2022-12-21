MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

03-28-31-39-43-47

(three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,150,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

11-28-32-35-37

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Lotto Double Play

01-23-24-25-30-37

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven)

Poker Lotto

QD-3C-2D-8D-8H

(QD, 3C, 2D, 8D, 8H)

Midday Daily 3

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

Midday Daily 4

9-1-9-7

(nine, one, nine, seven)

Daily 3

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

Daily 4

2-7-8-2

(two, seven, eight, two)

Fantasy 5

06-17-23-37-38

(six, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-06-09-22-26-32-33-36-37-38-39-42-52-56-57-66-68-69-72-73-77-80

(one, six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000