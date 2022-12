AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Pick 3

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

Fantasy 5

08-14-21-27-38

(eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

The Pick

11-16-24-26-35-39

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000

Triple Twist

02-12-16-24-31-38

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $335,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)