IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-8-4

(four, six, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-3-6

(five, nine, three, six)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000