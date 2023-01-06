TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-0-4, Wild:
(one, zero, four; Wild: zero)
8-1-3, Wild:
(eight, one, three; Wild: zero)
7-5-2, Wild: 5
(seven, five, two; Wild: five)
5-8-8-0, Wild: 9
(five, eight, eight, zero; Wild: nine)
5-8-9-4, Wild: 6
(five, eight, nine, four; Wild: six)
4-3-5-2, Wild: 5
(four, three, five, two; Wild: five)
08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
17-18-24-35-36
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
13-14-17-21-22, Bonus: 4
(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000