Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-13, White Balls: 12-18

(Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

12-21-35-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000