KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash Ball

01-08-13-34, Cash Ball: 19

(one, eight, thirteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Lucky For Life

04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-7-4-6

(three, seven, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-8-4

(three, four, eight, four)

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000