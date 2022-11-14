KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-08-13-34, Cash Ball: 19
(one, eight, thirteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: nineteen)
04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
3-7-4-6
(three, seven, four, six)
3-4-8-4
(three, four, eight, four)
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000