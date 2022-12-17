NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
5-4-9-8
(five, four, nine, eight)
3-8-2-7
(three, eight, two, seven)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
02-04-16-20-28
(two, four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000