GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
6-1-8-5
(six, one, eight, five)
0-5-1-3
(zero, five, one, three)
9-8-6-9
(nine, eight, six, nine)
11-15-42-43-60, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
09-13-17-24-39
(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
2-9-3-9-6
(two, nine, three, nine, six)
2-8-7-3-1
(two, eight, seven, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000