AZ Lottery

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:

Pick 3

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

Fantasy 5

01-08-09-11-20

(one, eight, nine, eleven, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

The Pick

04-08-22-32-33-43

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000

Triple Twist

04-05-11-29-32-36

(four, five, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000