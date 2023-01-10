AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
01-08-09-11-20
(one, eight, nine, eleven, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
04-08-22-32-33-43
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000
04-05-11-29-32-36
(four, five, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000