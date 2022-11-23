WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Hit 5

03-05-26-41-42

(three, five, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Keno

05-06-10-11-13-16-19-24-25-31-41-42-43-53-57-61-62-63-65-75

(five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-five)

Match 4

02-13-14-15

(two, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen)

Mega Millions

13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $284,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000