MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-09-20-22-24-39

(two, nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

03-07-09-13-24

(three, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-four)

Lotto Double Play

04-10-13-23-27-40

(four, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty)

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Poker Lotto

JH-AS-4C-9C-5S

(JH, AS, 4C, 9C, 5S)

Midday Daily 3

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

Midday Daily 4

0-0-6-0

(zero, zero, six, zero)

Daily 3

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Daily 4

9-4-5-2

(nine, four, five, two)

Fantasy 5

09-23-24-31-33

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-06-11-21-22-24-27-28-39-41-43-51-53-55-56-58-60-62-71-75-77-79

(two, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000